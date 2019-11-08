{{featured_button_text}}
North County honors veterans

The North County History Club serves veterans a lunch after their annual ceremony last year. 

 Renee Bronaugh, Daily Journal

The North County High School History Club will be hosting their annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony and luncheon at North County High School on Monday.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the main high school gymnasium with a luncheon to follow. The ceremony is open to the public and local veterans are encouraged to attend to be honored.

The luncheon is complimentary for veterans in attendance. Any local veteran and their family who wishes to attend may contact History Club sponsor and teacher Jennifer Woolard at jwoolard@ncsd.k12.mo.us. On that day, veterans may arrive at 9:30 a.m. and report to the back gymnasium.

