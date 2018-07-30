North County open registration Aug. 1-2

The North County School District will re-open for the 2018-19 school year on Aug. 16 and they will be holding open registration for new students for two days. After that it will be by appointment only with the registrar’s office.
To register new students for Early Childhood Program contact the District Registrar at 573-431-3300 Option 1, Option 5 to register them. In order to qualify for the program, your child must be 4 years old before Aug. 1 and the Registrar will be able to provide more information.
For those parents of children who are 3-5 years old or approaching the age of 3 who suspect their child may have a developmental delay or handicapping condition that may affect them educationally, they can contact the Special Education Process Coordinator’s office at 573-431-3300, #1, #4, #1 to make a referral for evaluation to determine eligibility for early childhood special education services.
New student open registration for all grades will be Aug. 1-2 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. both days at the North County Primary building in the North County Developmental Center, located at 405 Hillcrest Dr. in Bonne Terre. To be eligible for kindergarten, your child must be 5 years old prior to Aug. 1.
After open registration, new students will need to register by appointment only with the Registrar’s office by calling 573-431-3300 #1, #5. It is important to register your child early to ensure enrollment by the first day of the school year.
For registration, parents must provide the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization record, parent photo identification, court documents if applicable (proof of guardianship, divorce, DFS placement, foster care, etc.), proof of residence (rent/lease agreement, mortgage statement, current (within 30 days) utility bill, such as electric, water, gas, trash or alarm monitoring company, or real estate tax receipt) in the name of the parent/guardian.
These documents need to be in the name of the person who is completing the paperwork. If you reside with another household, someone from that household with the same proof of residence as stated above must accompany you and complete a waiver and sign under oath.
The district must also receive proof of district residence, discipline record from previous school, withdraw grades from previous school (7th-12th grades) and I.E.P., Diagnostic Summary, or Special Services Information if applicable, prior to students attending the North County School District.
