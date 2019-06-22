Around 300 people — many of them teachers and their spouses — filled the North County High School auditorium Thursday night for the district’s monthly board of education meeting.
The reason for the larger than usual crowd was comments outgoing North County School District Superintendent Yancy Poorman had made about the school district’s declining enrollment and diminishing reserve funds that had led him to turn down the custodial staff’s request for a four cent per hour raise, as well as strongly consider the freezing of teacher salaries for next year.
At the top of the meeting, Board President Randy Hubbard allowed North County High School teacher Jennifer Woolard to read a statement to the board on behalf of the local National Education Association (NEA).
“After learning that Dr. Poorman had told the custodians there was no money for a raise this year due to a lack of funds, North County NEA has been working to determine the financial status of our district,” she said. “Some members of North County NEA Executive Council met with Dr. Poorman to discuss this matter.
“Dr. Poorman explained that we are currently at approximately 6 percent reserves. This was surprising to us because we have previously been told that the district was in better financial shape. After reviewing the documents that were obtained by the Missouri NEA and given to us during a meeting, Dr. Poorman told us he would be recommending a freeze so that he wasn’t leaving our district in serious financial problems. We asked what giving a step to employees would do to our reserves.
“We estimated the approximately $500,000 would be necessary for employees receiving their step. We calculated that our reserves would go down to approximately 5 percent if that step was given. Teachers believed we were sitting at 23 percent reserves. Looking at financial summaries reported to D.E.S.E., there is a 10 percent drop in reserves in a three-year period.
“Yes, we have received minimal raises and, yes, we have had declining enrollment, but we don’t feel that 10 percent of the reserves went to just these two things. We have also noted that approximately $9.6 million was spent from capital projects from the 2015 school year through the 2017-18 school year. Approximately $2.1 million of that was from the bond proceeds. We would like to know on what the other $7 million was spent.”
Woolard explained that after reviewing additional documents it was discovered that 72 percent of capital project expenditures from the 2016-17 school year went to the construction of multipurpose building, at a cost of approximately $1.25 million. She also noted that from 2016 to 2018, 45 percent of capital project expenditures were spent on the multipurpose building.
“We knew money was being spent on that multipurpose building,” she said. “Everyone appreciates nice facilities, but we did not know that we were building it at the expense of our reserves. We were under the impression that the district remained in good financial status as the building was being constructed.
"Not only do teachers deserve to know why none of the money transferred from the general fund to capital projects was allotted for salaries, but the parents and community deserve to know where their tax dollars are being spent. Especially since taxpayers did not vote to build the multipurpose building.”
Woolard warned the board that the school district has lost “quality teachers” due to offering a lower pay scale compared to surrounding school districts.
“The turnover in our district this year alone indicates that teachers are leaving for greener pastures,” she said. “It seems like our district would rather build things than pay for quality teachers. We urge you to give employees their step and honor the good faith agreement with the custodians for their four cent per hour raise.
“If you’re interested in accountability, we want to know why the district didn’t cut back spending if we’ve known we’ve had declining enrollment for approximately eight years. The enrollment numbers reported to DESE since 2012 show a progressive decline, not an unexpected decline.
“Who all knew that North County was overestimating revenues? Did the previous board know? Did the CFO know? We want to know exactly when the district knew we were going to have a shortfall for this current school year. Why didn’t we cutback spending during the 2018-19 school year, knowing our enrollment numbers declined?
“Why didn’t the previous board president, who is an accountant, catch any of these things? Why did the school board agree to negotiate compensation for Dr. Poorman’s vacation days knowing we were in financial problems? We want to know why we haven’t had a cost of living raise in over 14 years.
“The previous board agreed to many raises for Dr. Poorman during this time. These raises amount to more than any teacher in the district makes in one single school year. Why would members of the previous school board be willing to turn their backs on teachers but continue to give significant raises to the superintendent?”
Commenting that the North County NEA believed an independent audit should be conducted of the school district, she said, “It doesn’t feel like the school board had the staff’s best interest when making financial decisions. A multipurpose building isn’t going to attract or keep strong teachers. Data shows that quality, experienced teachers have a direct impact on student achievement.
“This directly affects our children. We need a good faith showing from the current school board that shows that teachers are valued and that they’re willing to work to rectify this problem. We hope that you consider all of this for the betterment of our district and our children.”
Later in the meeting when the board was about to consider a vote on a salary adjustment for the 2019-20 school year, Dr. Poorman — who will be leaving the district at the end of the month after more than 13 years as superintendent — attempted to explain his financial concerns to the crowd.
“I got notice in mid-April that the department was only going to let us run the first preceding year’s ADA (Average Daily Attendance),” he said. “That ADA number showed us having an enrollment drop on ADA of 127.4 students in one year. That’s going to cost the district next year. Next year the district will lose $1.1 million. We had projected on second year preceding which you’re allowed to calculate under law with declining enrollment, which we have had for the last eight or nine years.
“Over the last eight or nine years, including this last drop, we’ve dropped 252 students. In that same time period, we have continued to pay the insurance. We have continued the salary schedule where we could. Teachers’ salaries during that period of time increased $4,250. I’ve done what I could. Your assessed valuation is up to $174 million.
“The comparativeness is with Farmington. Farmington’s assessed valuation is $367 million — so double that. I can’t beat that. We have increased taxes in the district. She’s correct. We did meet. She has the figures and I’ll give her that. The only big difference was the bond issue payment was — what we had on pre-bonding — $7 million is the difference on the $7.5 million bond issue we ran five years ago. That was the other money that was in debt service. That money can’t be transferred out to operating costs.
“We also, during that same time period, were giving $3,000 to $4,000 in stipends, which we always paid through salary schedule. The board was gracious enough to do that, which has increased all certified staff members’ retirement a minimum of $315 a month for the rest of their lives. On a declining enrollment, flat assessed valuation and still trying to do everything I could, I’ve tried to do what I thought I felt that I could for the staff. I have been above board and open with things, but when you lose 127 students from what the state will let you calculate in one year, that’s tough to overcome because we don’t have something to offset that.”
Poorman told the crowd that there was some good news he could share.
“…we got a little good news today that I didn’t have when I ran the budget projects and that is the assessor has raised assessments,” he said. “Some of them 15-20 percent, some multiple times. I didn’t calculate it then because I didn’t have that information. The other thing we have is a preschool enrollment, another thing that has shown signs of recuperating — of coming back. I don’t think it will come back all 127, but it’s rebounding.
“We have a very fluctuating population here and that’s difficult to manage — and yes — we’ve known we’ve had a declining population for eight years, but instead of making cuts and stopping all those things, I continued to try everything I could and pay — like even this year — this board has agreed to fully pay the insurance. Which is a $293.40 benefit to the employees, tax free because it’s pre-taxable.
My recommendation was based on leaving the district in what I thought was a comfortable situation with balances which are 6.94 percent is the projection, 7 percent balances. That does not include debt service money. There is only $2.5 million in the debt service fund. That is what I had used many times to offset these student drops, is I’ve had call features and bond refundings.
“Well, the next call feature is March 1, 2010. I can’t get there right now. You have the money to prepay to free up operating capital, but you can’t do it until March without taking significant penalties. It doesn’t seem wise to me. This is my last year. I didn’t want to do this. The board didn’t lose 127 students. It’s nobody’s fault here. We could weather 20-25 students, which is what it had been, but 127 is very difficult to find a way to overcome.”
Poorman then responded to the request made by the North County NEA for the school district to undergo an audit.
“On school funding we have very good audits,” he said. “We have an annual audit. We are very strong because there’s a lot of money in accounts like debt service because you have a tax levy that’s funding that and capital projects because there’s money there that did not transfer out of the debt service fund. You have like 500 in food services, but that’s not money that you legally can move. Tax rates put them there and the board has no discretion over those. It’s nothing the board did. It’s nothing we’ve created. It is what it is.”
Several people in the audience spoke out against the idea of a salary freeze for teachers and there was a gasp heard through the crowd when Poorman, responding to a question about his salary, that he made a salary of $178,000 a year.
As the time came for a vote to be taken on the matter by the board, Board President Hubbard spoke to the crowd, saying, “I’ve got a few things I’d like to go over real quick. Like Dr. Poorman said, it will take us down to about 5.1 to 5.5. We do have close to a million dollars that we can get back in our coffers in July. We’ve got another annuity that will come due later in the year. It’s not a lot of money compared to our budget right now.
“March 1 we’ve got some call-ins on bonds. That’s a big payment that we won’t be making to a bond payment starting in March, so there’s a little here and a little there that we can recoup from this. It’s not going to fix everything. It’s going to take a little time.
Personally, I don’t know how the rest of the board feels — we’ll vote on it now — but I personally think we should give the steps. We should give the janitor/custodial raises. That’s not a permanent fix, but it gives us some time. There’s money available in the future and it’s going to take help from some of you teachers.
“We’re all in this together. It’s going to take a team effort. You’ve got my word that we’ll work on this and [new North County Superintendent] Dr. Levy is here, I believe, and he’ll have to get right on board with us. I’m sure he’s ready to do that.”
After hearing from a district bus driver who told Hubbard that he hadn’t received a raise in 14 years, the board voted unanimously to approve salary increases for teachers, as well as give the custodial and bus driving staff a four cent per hour raise.
