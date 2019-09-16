{{featured_button_text}}
North County grant

Intermediate School 6th grade teacher Tracy Thomas is recognized with a grant. Pictured from left are: Don Meloy, Region 11 vice president; Jo Hall, 6th grade social studies, Maurice Davis, 6th grade math; Thomas, 6th grade science; Beth Ogden, 6th grade ELA; Jack Poston, MRTF vice president; Jamie Manzella 6th grade ELA; and Glenda Pulley, Mineral Area MRTA member.

 Submitted

The Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation (MRTF) has announced a classroom grant winner at North St. Francois County Intermediate for the year.

MRTF provides seven $500 classroom grants in each of its 14 regions around the state, according to the organization’s vice president, Jack Poston.

“Every school district in the state of Missouri is provided information on how to apply,” he said. “Region 11 is made up of Perry, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Washington, Iron, Madison, Wayne, Reynolds counties, along with Bollinger County which was recently added.”

Recognized in the North County School District was Tracy Thomas, a sixth-grade teacher at North County Intermediate School.

The main goal of her project was to incorporate “real-world” science experiences into the curriculum. The funds will be used to purchase microscopes and slides for her science classes. Students will compare and contrast the following plant and animal cell structures: cell membrane, nucleus, cell wall, chloroplast, and cytoplasm.

