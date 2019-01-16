Try 1 month for 99¢
North County Winter Homecoming This Week

Due to inclement weather last week, the North County Homecoming has been rescheduled for Jan. 18. Times remain the same. North County's Winter Homecoming Court for 2019 includes Michaela Mason, Grant Bockman, Kaelee Hale, Kolten Poorman, Cassidy Colby, John Starkey, Reese Long, Noah Mesey, Alexis Crews, Nick Tyler, Madi Jones, Thatcher Karsch, Julianna Farr, Braden Swift, Hanna Politte, and Eric Ruess.

 Rachel Gann, Daily Journal

Due to inclement weather last week, the North County Homecoming has been rescheduled for Friday.

North County Raiders Boys Basketball teams will face off against the Ste. Genevieve Dragons this Friday.

The Freshman game will begin the evening at 4:30 p.m., followed by the JV game at 5:30 p.m. Following the JV boys game, the school will be holding a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Winter Homecoming Coronation will follow the ceremony. Finally, the evening will end with the Varsity game at 7:30 p.m. The Raiderettes and Cheerleaders will be performing at half time.

North County's Winter Homecoming Court for 2019 includes Michaela Mason, Grant Bockman, Kaelee Hale, Kolten Poorman, Cassidy Colby, John Starkey, Reese Long, Noah Mesey, Alexis Crews, Nick Tyler, Madi Jones, Thatcher Karsch, Julianna Farr, Braden Swift, Hanna Politte, and Eric Ruess.

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

