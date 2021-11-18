Nothing stops the Christmas Lady's project

The local juggernaut of Christmas cheer, Dorothy Lee Johnston, aka “The Christmas Lady,” is still planning to make the holiday brighter for those who most need it. Since 1996, she annually puts together gifts and cards for thousands of nursing home residents, the developmentally disabled, homeless, veterans and residential care facility residents. Even pandemic precautions wouldn’t stop her last year.

But this year, her 89-year-old body is getting the best of her. She insisted from her bed in Parkland Health Center on Wednesday, she wasn’t going to let her physical ailments keep her from getting her Christmas mission completed – she said she does have a helper who is working hard with donors and volunteers who collect gifts.

But her voice sounded weak over the phone, even as her tone was determined.

“I'm going to be out of commission for a short length of time but I am carrying through with the Christmas project, OK?” she said. “We're already getting everything together and we're still accepting donations of items, which, the (Farmington) Correctional Center has collected big boxes of items already, too. And then we also had received a lot of other donations and my helper’s helping me.

“It may be about four more days and then I'll be ready to go, except for the orders of items that we have to bring in. I’m eating real well and they’re pumping me full of IVs and steroids, I’m still collecting donations and when I get back, I’ve got to deposit two more checks.”

Long-time “Christmas Lady” supporters at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home came up with the idea of flooding Johnston with prayers, get-well cards, thank-you cards, and any kind of financial donation they might be able to spare. Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can send check donations made out to “The Christmas Lady” and mail them to 8718 Mostiller Rd., Bonne Terre, MO 63628.

“We've got all of our little veterans waiting on it, and the developmentally disabled. We already got the needs of some of them they've asked for different items and things, you know,” she said. “So as I can get to wiggling my legs again, I’ll be ready to go.”

Bennie, Dorothy's husband of seven years, said she’s “thrilled” when she receives cards in the mail, and is grateful for donations that make her mission possible — to bring Christmas to those who might have a bleak day without her efforts.

“Oh gosh, when somebody sends her a card – there’s a little old lady in a nursing home, sends her a $100 check every year and gives her a card,” Bennie said, “and when I pick up the mail, I go, ‘you got a card or a letter here,’ and she opens it up and goes, ‘Oh my gosh, this is that little grandma and she sends me $100 to take care of these people, and she sent me a thank-you card for being able to do what I do for all of them.”

Bennie said he’s accompanied her before while she passes out the small gifts to the almost-forgotten. Socks, lotion, Christmas candy, stuffed animals, and other welcome necessities or small luxuries are part of the long list of items she doles out with a smile and, pre-pandemic, a hug. He said it was an experience like none other he’s had.

“One time we delivered 1,400 bags,” he said. “And I could not believe what I was looking at when I went into that nursing home. How those people in there was just absolutely flipping out like if they won the Powerball,” he said.

He remembers one developmentally-disabled girl in particular, and how it affected him.

“She came up and said to me, ‘Do I get something?’ And soon as Dorothy come back up the hallway to me, I said, ‘Dorothy, she's asking me if she gets anything.’ Dorothy just…,” Bennie choked, “…sorry — to watch her hand that girl a bag and a lap-robe blanket. And to watch that girl, she sat her bag back down and grabbed that blanket and she put it in her face, and then ran down the hallway yelling, ‘Look what I got for Christmas!’

“And it just totally … I just stood there and told Dorothy, I gotta go outside. It just blew me totally away. And then when I came back in, that little girl had that bag and she pulled out a little box of cherry chocolate. And she was screaming out, ‘I got some candy!’”

Bennie said Dorothy told him later, “They wait for this every year.”

“She says, ‘Everything people give me, I put right back into this here.’ And I told her, I don't know if I can go back or not. Because I've been telling you, I can take a lot of pain. But that pain there is a different pain. And I assure you, it's just heartbreaking to watch these kids. I told her, I said, I've never in my born days ever been inside of a nursing home and seeing what I'm looking at and watching what I'm looking at. I said, God has blessed you over the years. You come no matter what the weather is, no matter if you're sick. You come and take care of them. And she goes, 'Well that’s what God gave me to do and that's what I do.'"

