NWS: Cold, wet, windy week ahead

Now that a cold and snowy weekend that brought anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow to the region has moved eastward, southeast Missouri is still expected to have to deal with some very cold temperatures over the coming week, as well as several chances for additional frozen precipitation.
The snowstorm predicted by the National Weather Service to hit the Parkland around noon Saturday came in right on time, bringing with it sleet, snow and gusty winds that created extremely hazardous driving conditions including occasional whiteouts.
Because of this, there were numerous accidents reported over the weekend that ranged from skidding off slick roads to an overturned semi on U.S. 67. Fortunately most resulted in only minor injuries, if any at all.
Falling snow and high winds continued to be a factor throughout the rest of Saturday afternoon and then another small disturbance moved through the area Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing with it a few flurries.
Because of the additional snowfall covering previously-cleared roadways and temperatures dropping way below freezing, there is likely to still be slick spots on roads, highways and sidewalks.
That means motorists need to plan on slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow that is likely to significantly reduce visibility. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses and curves.
Here’s the NWS forecast for the coming week:
Martin Luther King Day
Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy with a low around 27. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of drizzle between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain after 1 p.m. High near 44. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday Night
Rain before 4 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then snow likely after 5 a.m. Low around 28. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday
Snow likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy with a low around 22.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 39.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday
Sunny with a high near 25.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy with a low around 21.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high near 33.
For the latest forecast, watches and warnings, visit the Daily journal website at www.dailyjournalonline.com.
