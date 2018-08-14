Those who have been wishing for more rain to fall in the Parkland are about to get their wish. The remainder of this week southeast Missouri is going to have plenty of chances for showers and thunderstorms.
On Monday the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for St. Francois and surrounding counties, forecasting a chance for thunderstorms through Sunday - and the long-range forecast is calling for more of the same into next week.
According to the NWS, chances for precipitation will be the main focus for Tuesday through Sunday as temperatures will be at or below normal for this time of year. The area starts the period situated between two upper level lows. As the eastern low moves away, the cut-off low over the Great Plains will begin to get picked by the mean flow and make its way toward the Midwest.
As this happens, a surface low will develop over Kansas and slowly track through Missouri today. A warm front associated with the low will begin to approach the county warning area by morning, bringing with it the chance for rain. The greatest chance for rain will be in central and eastern Missouri.
The precipitation will contribute to highs only reaching the upper-70s to low-80s in this area, while highs will top out in the mid-80s near the Mississippi River and points east. The probability of precipitation will continue throughout the day as the low remains just to the west and tries to organize. This theme will continue through Wednesday, which will keep decent rain chances in place across the area and highs in the low 80s.
The chance for rain from this first system will finally dissipate through the day Thursday and the area will be in a brief lull before an approaching short wave begins to reintroduce another chance for precipitation. While Friday should remain mostly dry, there will be several weak disturbances track across the area, keeping a chance for precipitation across the area through Sunday as highs continue to reach the mid- to upper-80s.
Here’s the NWS forecast for Tuesday through Sunday:
- Tuesday will bring a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then showers — and possibly a thunderstorm — between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing through the evening hours.
- Wednesday’s forecast is for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Conditions will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 and winds from the south from 5-10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. In the evening a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 69.
- Thursday will see drier conditions with only a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms under partly sunny skies and a high near 86. Thursday night should remain mostly rain-free with a low around 67.
- Friday will see a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 87. In the evening hours the chance for showers and thunderstorms moves up to 40 percent. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67.
- Saturday brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 86. After sundown the chance for showers and thunderstorms dips to 30 percent with a low around 67.
- Sunday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 86.
For the latest weather conditions, as well as NWS watches and warnings, go to the Daily Journal website at www.dailyjournalonline.com.
