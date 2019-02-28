If the National Weather Service (NWS) was right about the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Parkland residents woke up this morning to a very thin layer of ice caused by freezing rain that fell overnight and is expected to continue until around noon today.
If some of the other weather sites got the forecast right, however, there may be 1 to 2 inches of snow on the ground. Other sites will have hit the jackpot on the forecast if nothing fell across the area but a little rain.
In any case, here’s the Winter Weather Advisory issued for St. Francois and its surrounding counties that spans until noon today:
Freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch expected in portions of east center and southeast Missouri. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving.
NWS notes that the latest road conditions can be obtained on the internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
Things should clear up Friday before another front moves through the area bringing with it a chance of rain and a little snow on Saturday. What is uncertain now is how much snow the Parkland may receive from Saturday night into Sunday. Whatever the amount of snow that ends up accumulating over the weekend could cause problems for the beginning of the work week as extremely cold temperatures — unusual for the first part of March — is expected to reach down into the single digits in the morning hours and remain below freezing throughout the day.
For the latest NWS forecast, including advisories, watches and warnings, go to the Daily Journal website at www.dailyjournalonline.com.
