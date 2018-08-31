It appears that the Labor Day weekend is going to be a great one for outdoor activities whether it be the Desloge Labor Day Picnic, family gatherings in the park, church dinners or playing touch football on the front lawn.
While the National Weather Service (NWS) is not forecasting any severe weather today through Monday, it’s not out of the range of possibility that a stray thunderstorm might form any day due to temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s.
Here’s the daily NWS forecast for the Parkland today through Monday:
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 86. A calm south wind of 5-8 mph is expected during the morning hours. Friday night will see partly cloudy conditions with a low around 70 and a south wind around 6 mph.
Saturday will be a beautiful sunny day, even though it will be a bit on the hot side with a high of 88 and a warm south wind from 3-8 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 71.
Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday without the wind. In the evening hours, skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 70.
Labor Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 87 turning mostly clear Monday night with a low around 69.
All-in-all, this weekend is looking great. You might want to carry an umbrella in the car should an isolated thunderstorm appears, but chances are conditions will remain dry throughout the period.
For the latest NWS forecast, watches and warnings, go to the Daily Journal website at www.dailyjournalonline.com.
