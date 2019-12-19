{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Jean Herbst, 88, of Farmington passed away December 19, 2019, at Ozark Manor in Fredericktown. She was born January 2, 1931, in Yount, Missouri. She was a lifetime member and the oldest living member of the Farmington Presbyterian Church. Jean will be remembered as a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a sharp mind and great memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Maude (Eugas) Asher; husband, Eugene Herbst; and granddaughter, Myranda Starkey.

Jean is survived by four children, Katie Schwent and husband Leeman of Ste. Genevieve, Denny Herbst and wife Kristi, David Herbst and wife Laurie, Jamie Herbst and wife Mary all of Farmington; ten grandchildren, Kassidy (Mike) Tiefenauer, Kaylan (Richard) Hopper, David Michael (Kim) Herbst, Lindsey (Marcus) Jenkins, Sam Herbst, Nicholas (Danielle) Starkey, Valeria Schwent and fiancé Mason Harrington, Amanda (Jake) Dugal, Dennis Herbst and fiancé Courtney Griswold, Ben Herbst; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don (Jan) Asher and Larry (Debbie) Asher.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume on Sunday at Noon at the Farmington Presbyterian Church with a service beginning at 1 p.m. with Rev. Bob Bullock officiating. Interment will follow at the Herbst Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Make A Wish Foundation or the American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

