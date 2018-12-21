Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Aaron Armantrout of Farmington passed away December 17 at the age of 36. Memorial gathering from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 22 at Crossroads Church, 316 W Main in Park Hills.

