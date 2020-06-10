× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Aaron Micheal DeSherlia

Aaron DeSherlia, 27, of Irondale, passed away June 7, 2020. He was born August 9, 1992, in Farmington, to Jeffery and Tonya (DeSherlia) Warren. He was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist in Piggott Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnie and Donna Tyler.

Aaron is survived by his parents; and one sister, Kayla (Billy Haynes) DeSherlia.

Aaron's family will have a private service at a later date.

