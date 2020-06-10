Aaron DeSherlia
Aaron Micheal DeSherlia

Aaron DeSherlia, 27, of Irondale, passed away June 7, 2020. He was born August 9, 1992, in Farmington, to Jeffery and Tonya (DeSherlia) Warren. He was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist in Piggott Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnie and Donna Tyler.

Aaron is survived by his parents; and one sister, Kayla (Billy Haynes) DeSherlia.

Aaron's family will have a private service at a later date.

