BONNE TERRE -- Aaron Quinton, 21, of Terre Du Lac, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1998, in Festus to Kevin Quinton and Elizabeth (Jump) Quinton. Aaron was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, playing video games and being with his friends.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marie Jump and Linda and Robert Quinton.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Anna and Autumn McMullan, Elijah “Eli” Cash Simpson; grandfather, Richard Jump; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of Service at 1 p.m. in the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Dwayne Petty officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
