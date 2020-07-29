Aaron Marler

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aaron Wayne Marler

Mr. Aaron Wayne Marler passed away peacefully at his residence July 25, 2020. Aaron was a proud veteran having served his county as a Sergeant in the United States Marines Corp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack N. Marler Sr. and Muriel June McGeorge Marler.

Aaron is survived by his son, Randy D. Marler, and daughter, Kylie Marler, both of Park Hills. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaiden and McKynlee; and brothers, Jack N Marler Jr. (wife Denise Johnson Marler), and Neal Marler; as well as many family members and friends.

We would like to thank the St. Francois County Ambulance District and Coroner Jim Coplin for the compassion and professional manner the family was afforded during these difficult times.

