FARMINGTON -- Aaron Michael Armantrout of Farmington passed away December 17, 2018, at the age of 36. He was born February 4, 1982, in Jefferson City, Missouri, to Jeffrey W. and Cynthia (Rolfes) Armantrout.

Aaron formerly worked at Plaza Tire in Farmington for many years and was currently employed as a truck driver for PB & J Trucking. He was a selfless person who never knew a stranger. He had a huge heart, loved children and was always helping others. Aaron was passionate about animals and enjoyed working on cars. He loved his family and will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Jeffrey W. and Cynthia (Rolfes) Armantrout of Park Hills, siblings, Brandi (and husband Ben) Armantrout Tucker of Farmington and Ryan (and wife Amy) Armantrout of Farmington, grandparents, Norma Mercer of Park Hills, James and Kay Armantrout of Nashville, Tennessee, and Peggy and Jim Bollinger of Nashville, Tennessee, nieces and nephews, Kelcee Tucker, Chance Martin, Brayden Tucker, Timothy Jones, Kirsten Williams, Ravin Armantrout, Hailey Williams, Jonas Armantrout and Gaven Gibson, aunts and uncles, Mike Rolfes, Doug and Bonnie Armantrout, Patty Wright, and Diane and David Kehm, many cousins and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held from noon until time of Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 22 at Crossroads Church at All Occasions, 316 W. Main Street, Park Hills, Missouri. To honor Aaron's love of animals, memorials, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. In lieu of flowers, please send live plants. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

