FARMINGTON -- Aaron Michael Armantrout of Farmington passed away December 17, 2018, at the age of 36. He was born February 4, 1982, in Jefferson City, Missouri, to Jeffrey W. and Cynthia (Rolfes) Armantrout.
Aaron formerly worked at Plaza Tire in Farmington for many years and was currently employed as a truck driver for PB & J Trucking. He was a selfless person who never knew a stranger. He had a huge heart, loved children and was always helping others. Aaron was passionate about animals and enjoyed working on cars. He loved his family and will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Aaron is survived by his parents, Jeffrey W. and Cynthia (Rolfes) Armantrout of Park Hills, siblings, Brandi (and husband Ben) Armantrout Tucker of Farmington and Ryan (and wife Amy) Armantrout of Farmington, grandparents, Norma Mercer of Park Hills, James and Kay Armantrout of Nashville, Tennessee, and Peggy and Jim Bollinger of Nashville, Tennessee, nieces and nephews, Kelcee Tucker, Chance Martin, Brayden Tucker, Timothy Jones, Kirsten Williams, Ravin Armantrout, Hailey Williams, Jonas Armantrout and Gaven Gibson, aunts and uncles, Mike Rolfes, Doug and Bonnie Armantrout, Patty Wright, and Diane and David Kehm, many cousins and friends.
A memorial gathering will be held from noon until time of Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 22 at Crossroads Church at All Occasions, 316 W. Main Street, Park Hills, Missouri. To honor Aaron's love of animals, memorials, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. In lieu of flowers, please send live plants. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.