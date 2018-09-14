Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FREDERICKTOWN - Ada Brewington, of Farmington, passed away September 13, 2018, at Parkland Hospital at the age of 92. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

