DESLOGE -- Alfred Ray Buttrey, 88, of Desloge, passed away August 20, 2018, at Parkland Health Center South in Farmington. He was born June 27, 1930, in Painton, to the late Charles Henry and Della (Gray) Buttrey. Alfred was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Bonne Terre, attended the First Church of God and served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Robin Bender; one son in infancy, Mark Anthony Buttrey; two sisters and four brothers.

Alfred is survived by his wife of 31 years, Norma (Bowen) Buttrey; children, Trudy Ervin, Patti Hull and husband Dennis, Tim Buttrey and wife Linda, Scott Buttrey and wife Teena, Kathy Brown and husband Joe; and Tracy Tesreau; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, August 23, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Friday, August 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ed Watson and Rev. Kendall Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

