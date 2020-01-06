{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Alan R. Hamilton of Farmington was born August 31, 1955, in St. Louis to Emma (Miller) Hamilton and the late Rephah Hamilton and departed this life January 3, 2020, in Farmington at the age of 64 years.

Alan proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.

Alan is survived by his mother, Emma Hamilton; children, Todd (Alexis) Hamilton, Brandon Hamilton, and Casey Hamilton; three grandchildren, Hannah, Silas, and Dakota. Also survived by his brother, Charles ‘Rod’ Hamilton, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Art Menard officiating. Military Honors Interment will follow at 1:30 pm in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

