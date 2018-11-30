Try 1 month for 99¢
PARK HILLS -- Albert Fraser, 89, of Bonne Terre was born in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 1929, to the late Hugh and Mary Fraser. He departed this life November 29, 2018.

Albert was employed as a Film Splicer in Hollywood, California. He enlisted into the U.S. States Navy June 30, 1947, and received his Honorable Discharge June 5, 1950.

He was preceded by his wife Bertha Fraser; children, Ronald and Kathryn; siblings, Donald and Ruthie.

Albert is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Coplin Funeral Home with Rev. Sandy Ledbetter officiating. Interment in the St. Francois Memorial Park, Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Albert Fraser
