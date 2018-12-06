DESLOGE -- Albert Baker, 97, of Ellisville, formerly of Desloge, passed away December 4, 2018, at Bethesda Meadow Skilled Nursing Center in Ellisville. He was born July 25, 1921, in St. Louis, to the late Joseph and Mary (Fischer) Baker. Albert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 70 years, Irene (Chase) Baker; four brothers, Joseph, Dave, John, and Eddie Baker, and sister, Mary Bussmeyer.
Albert is survived by three children, Marcella McKinney and husband Charles of High Ridge, Eloise Nilges of St. Peters, and Thomas Baker of Ballwin; one foster child, Nicholas Richards; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre, Monday, December 10, 2018, at 10 a.m. with Rev. John Schneider officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to Greater Heights Adult Day Care at 719 Maple St. in Farmington, MO 63640. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.