Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Albert Baker, 97, of Ellisville, formerly of Desloge, passed away December 4, 2018, at Bethesda Meadow Skilled Nursing Center in Ellisville. He was born July 25, 1921, in St. Louis, to the late Joseph and Mary (Fischer) Baker. Albert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 70 years, Irene (Chase) Baker; four brothers, Joseph, Dave, John, and Eddie Baker, and sister, Mary Bussmeyer.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Albert is survived by three children, Marcella McKinney and husband Charles of High Ridge, Eloise Nilges of St. Peters, and Thomas Baker of Ballwin; one foster child, Nicholas Richards; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre, Monday, December 10, 2018, at 10 a.m. with Rev. John Schneider officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to Greater Heights Adult Day Care at 719 Maple St. in Farmington, MO 63640. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Albert J. Baker
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments