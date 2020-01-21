{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Albert Wayne Turley, 79, passed away January 4, 2020, at the O.U. Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born February 15, 1940, in Bonne Terre to the late Courtland and Leon (Lee) Turley.

Albert is survived by two daughters, Elaine Adams and husband Mike of Farmington, and Ruth Hecht and husband Tom of Waynoka, Oklahoma; sister, Janet Smith and husband Dale; brother, Larry Turley; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Albert spent his final months with his youngest daughter, Ruth Ann and son-in-law, Tom in their home. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Jessica Hill and great-grandson, Teagan Hill, both of Oklahoma. While with his family they enjoyed listening to his memories, watching old TV shows and being surrounded by the things he loved. He will be missed by many and never forgotten.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with his family minister, Rev. Wendie Wilson officiating. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

