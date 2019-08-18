{{featured_button_text}}
DE SOTO -- Albert W. Blume, Jr. was born in Glennonville, Missouri, May 15, 1945, a son to Mildred (nee Gass) and Albert W. Blume, Sr. He died at his Bonne Terre home August 15, 2019, at the age of 74.

Albert is survived by his daughter, Kim (John) Wildeisen of Wentzville; son-in-law, Jim Nelson of Bonne Terre; four grandchildren, Emma Wildeisen, David Litton, Tyler Nelson, and Dalton Nelson; and two great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janet (nee Holdman) Blume; and a daughter Lisa Nelson.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, from Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home, 220 N. Main St. in De Soto, Missouri. Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from Dietrich-Mothershead Chapel with interment to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Memorials may be made to AMVETS Post #48, P.O. Box 86, De Soto, MO 63020.

