DESLOGE -- Wayne Bell, 65, of Leadwood, passed away November 30, 2019. Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

