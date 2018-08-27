Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON -- Alberta “Happy” Bone, 98, of Farmington passed away August 17, 2018. She was born January 29, 1920, in Farmington. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of DeLassus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Clanzia (Voil) Hutchinson; husband, Arthur Clinton “Red” Bone; infant son, Arthur Ray Bone; sister; Florence Bone; three brothers.

Happy is survived by one son, Phillip Bone; granddaughter, Deborah (John) List and their daughters, Holly List and Michel (Richard) Powers and their son, Maddux; grandson, Dean Bone (Rhonda Dowdy) and their sons, Logan Dowdy and Johnathan (Carley) Dowdy and their daughters, Olivia Dowdy and Eden Dowdy.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C. Z. Boyer & Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

