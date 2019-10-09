{{featured_button_text}}

POTOSI -- Alberta R. Farley of Arnold, departed this life October 6, 2019, at the age of 90 Years.

Alberta is survived by her son, Bob (Donna) Fraley; brother, Donald Davis; sister, Kathleen (Joe) Barton; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many other dear and special relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, resuming 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Moore Funeral Homes in Potosi. Services are under the Direction of Moore Funeral Home, Potosi, Missouri. www.moorefunerals.com.

