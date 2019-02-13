Try 1 month for 99¢
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Aleda 'Lee' Thornton, 95, formerly of Bismarck, passed away February 11, 2019. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Burial at St. John Cemetery, Bismarck, Missouri.

Celebrate
the life of: Aleda 'Lee' Thornton
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments