Alice Couch

FARMINGTON – Alice "Polly" Couch, passed away June 13 at 93 years. Instate 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

