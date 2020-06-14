Alice Crouch

Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

FARMINGTON - Alice Couch, 93, passed away at Parkland Hospital on June 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.