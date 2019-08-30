{{featured_button_text}}

DE SOTO -- Alice Faye Marsh was born in Desloge July 3, 1940, a daughter to Henry and Sylvia (nee Fryman) Lix. She died August 4, 2019, at the Villa’s in De Soto at the age of 79. She lived most of her life in St. Louis County and had retired as an office manager for Signa Insurnace.

Alice is survived by one sister, Alpha (Leman) Mahurin of Hillsboro; two brothers, Henry (Marcia) Lix of Farmington, and Perry (Loraine) Adams of Imperial; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Adams of Belleville, Illinois; and a dear friend, Mabel Unser of Maryland Heights.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Wayne Adams.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Arlington United Methodist Church, 3770 MeKelvey Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044. Inurnment will be at Yount Community Cemetery near Perryville.

