Alice Barton

LEADWOOD – Alice Marie Barton, 76, of Leadwood passed away March 26, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 18, 1946, in Hannibal, Missouri, to the late William and Pearlie (Taylor) Smallwood.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, James Smallwood and one sister, Mary Ellen Glasscock.

Alice is survived by her loving husband, Leroy Barton; two children, Debra Mahurin and husband Jeff and Randall Barton and fiancé Tracy Brownewell; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Alesha, Kristin, Kelsie, Erica, Erin and Shelby; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Kylee, Maggie, Waylon and Bryson; one brother, Marvin (Dorothy) Smallwood; one sister, Marian (Ronnie) Long. Many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the service time at Noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Leadwood. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.