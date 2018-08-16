Subscribe for 17¢ / day
PARK HILLS -- Alice Susan (Harder) Cox, 94, of Park Hills, passed away August 15, 2018, at Farmington Presbyterian Manor. She was born January 19, 1924, at St. Louis, Missouri. Alice was a member of Park Hills First Baptist Church since 1949, taught 5th grade at Esther Elementary and retired from Central School System.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Lucius and Martha Jane (Cope) Harder; her husband, John W. Cox; four brothers and three sisters.

Alice is survived by her children, Susan K. Cox, John W. Cox Jr. and wife Cynthia; two grandsons, Ryan Cox, and Keith Cox and wife Tammie; two great-grandchildren, Levi Cox, and Adalene Cox; one sister, Juanita Hatch; and sister-in-law, Pat Harder. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday August 19, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday August 20, 2018, at Park Hills First Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Wilson officiating. Burial will be at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home.

