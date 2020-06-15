Alice Wigger

Alice ‘Polly' (Couch) Wigger
FARMINGTON – Alice “Polly” (Couch) Wigger of Farmington passed away on June 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 93. She was born in Herculaneum, Missouri, on March 3, 1927, to the late Leo and Alice (Parks) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Hennrich and Lenrow Wigger and her siblings, Jesse Lee Williams, Thelma Moore, and Dean Giovacchini.
Alice was a member of Pendleton United Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, fishing, and working out in the yard, especially in her garden with her well known tall tomato plants. She formerly attended St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bonne Terre where she assisted in cooking the church meals. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Alice is survived by her children, Doris (Butch) Scherer of Ste. Genevieve, Judy Renshaw of Doe Run and Steve (Marsha) Hennrich of Farmington, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be resume on Thursday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Entombment to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.