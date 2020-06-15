Alice Wigger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Alice ‘Polly' (Couch) Wigger

FARMINGTON – Alice “Polly” (Couch) Wigger of Farmington passed away on June 13, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 93. She was born in Herculaneum, Missouri, on March 3, 1927, to the late Leo and Alice (Parks) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Hennrich and Lenrow Wigger and her siblings, Jesse Lee Williams, Thelma Moore, and Dean Giovacchini.

Alice was a member of Pendleton United Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, fishing, and working out in the yard, especially in her garden with her well known tall tomato plants. She formerly attended St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bonne Terre where she assisted in cooking the church meals. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Alice is survived by her children, Doris (Butch) Scherer of Ste. Genevieve, Judy Renshaw of Doe Run and Steve (Marsha) Hennrich of Farmington, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be resume on Thursday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Entombment to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

