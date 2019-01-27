Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Alisha Lynn Marler, 34, was born November 26, 1984, in Farmington to Donnie Marler and the late Vickie (Reynolds) Marler. She departed this life January 26, 2019. Also preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Margaret Marler and James and Shirley Reynolds.

Alisha is survived by her son, Brendan Marler; her dad, Donnie Marler; two brothers, Todd (Angie) Marler, and Adam Marler. Aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 29, 2018, with service at 1 p.m. at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

