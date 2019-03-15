Try 3 months for $3

PARK HILLS -- Alma Geraldine Koen, age 90, passed away March 14, 2019, at Southwest Christian Care Hospice in Union City, Georgia. She was born April 1, 1928, in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

Geraldine was a member of Esther Baptist Church and retired from Central RIII School System in Park Hills, Missouri, where she worked as a secretary for 34 years.

Among her family and friends, Geraldine was famous for her pie-making skills. She believed that the crust was the most important part of a pie, and she always prepared her piecrusts from scratch using her mother’s recipe. Family members could count on her to make their favorite pies, often with gooseberries or rhubarb from her garden. When her family or friends were sick, she often prepared custard pies to speed them on to recovery.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, John Louis and Hulda Alice (Patterson) Waller; her husband of 59 years, Charles F. Koen; two sisters, Elizabeth (Waller) Byington and Mary Alice (Waller) Bridges; and two brothers, Glenwood Waller and John Ferrel (Jake) Waller.

Surviving Geraldine are two children, John Charles Koen and wife Beulah of Auburn, Illinois, and Debra Kaye (Koen) Huff and husband Nick of Newnan, Georgia; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Rev. Todd Buck officiating. Interment at St. Francois Memorial Park.

The family would like to express gratitude to the caregivers and hospice staff at Christian City, Sparks Inn Assisted Living and Southwest Christian Care Hospice both in Union City, Georgia. Thank you for caring so well for our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother during her stay with you. Your kindness will always be remembered. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Geraldine Koen may be made to Southwest Christian Hospice at 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291

Alma Geraldine Koen
