FARMINGTON – Alpha Jane Sullivan, known to many as Grandma Jane, was born in Lowndes, Missouri, in Wayne County to Myrtle Ann (Wallace) Dunn and Henry Eugene Dunn on August 8, 1928. She passed away at the age of 90, in her home in Farmington, Missouri, on June 7, 2019 with her family around her.

She was an avid reader and gardener. She loved volunteering as a Den Mother for her sons' Scout Troops and a Scout leader for her daughters' Scout Troops. She was very active at Memorial United Methodist Church as a children's Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school teacher, piano accompanist for children's choirs at church and for Growing Room Preschool for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and Eugene Dunn, her husband of 44 years, Bobby Lee Sullivan and her brother, Joseph Eugene Dunn.

Grandma Jane is survived by six children, Bob (Becky) Sullivan of Farmington, Mike (Cindy) Sullivan of Farmington, Jerry (Rhonda) Sullivan of T or C, New Mexico, Evanne (Bruce) Hartenberger of Farmington, Carolinn (John) Devos of Nixa, Missouri, and Michele (Daron) Nall of Nixa, Missouri, grandchildren, Michael (Holly) Sullivan II, Heather (Matt McDavid) Sullivan, Patrick (Amanda) Sullivan, Kyle (Whitney) Sullivan, Collin Sullivan, Andi (Chris) Knight, Jeremy (Becca) Sullivan, Drew Anne Hartenberger, Page (Bryan) Broadway, Kendrick Nall and Camille Nall, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Growing Room Preschool or Chancel Choir at Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington, MO 63640 or the Farmington Municipal Library, 101 N A Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View the full obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

