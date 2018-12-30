FARMINGTON -- Alvin J. Coblentz, 87, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away December 29, 2018, at Parkland Health Center after a few months of declining health. He enjoyed assisting his wife baking bread at the Ole Tyme Pantry, and did custom and repair woodworking.
Alvin was born August 16, 1931, in Hartville, Ohio, to Jonas and Lydia Coblentz. He was married to Martha (Weaver) Coblentz on January. 14, 1954. They enjoyed nearly 65 years of married life. He was a faithful member of the Farmington Mennonite Church.
He leaves to mourn his wife Martha, and six children, Jonas (Ada) of Hadley, Pennsylvania, Katie Hostetler of Farmington, Edwin (Kathy) of Chuckey, Tennessee, Lydiann (Mike) Kauffman of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, Marvin (Inez) of Olathe, Colorado, Regina (Elvis) Kramer of Minerva, Ohio. Together they had 24 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are four brothers, Freeman of Hartley, Deleware, Dan of Lobelville, Tennessee, Henry of Sarasota, Florida, Bill of Advance, Missouri; and two sisters, Mattie (Elmer) Coblentz, Miriam Miller, both of Hartley, Deleware.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Atlee, Joe, Jonas Jr., Ben, and two sisters, Mary Ann Miller and Iva Miller, and a son-in-law Eli Hostetler.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 31 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Farmington Mennonite Church, 3810 Green Road in Farmington, with the funeral service on Tuesday January 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at the church. Burial will follow at the Farmington Mennonite Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
