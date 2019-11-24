{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Amee Buckley Kelley of Farmington passed away November 21, 2019, at her residence at the age of 34. She was born January 3, 1985 in Farmington to Kevin and Emily (Parker) Buckley.

Amee never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. She loved the beach, swimming, shopping, and listening to music. She was passionate about animals and enjoyed hanging out with her friends. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Amee is survived by her loving husband, Joe Kelley of Farmington, her father, Kevin (Kim) Buckley of Bonne Terre, her mother, Emily Buckley of Farmington, her brother, Joe (Kelli) Buckley of Park Hills, her niece, Emme Buckley, her grandmother, Mary “Sue” Pyatt of Farmington, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, beloved pets and friends.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ken Buckley, Peggy Buckley, Bill Pyatt, and Danny Joe Parker, cousins, Kristen Buckley and Baby Chris Hrouda.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30 beginning at 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 1604 West Columbia in Farmington, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Amee Kelley, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 30
A Celebration of Life
Saturday, November 30, 2019
3:00PM-11:00PM
American Legion
1604 West Columbia
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Amee's A Celebration of Life begins.
Load comments