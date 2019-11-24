FARMINGTON – Amee Buckley Kelley of Farmington passed away November 21, 2019, at her residence at the age of 34. She was born January 3, 1985 in Farmington to Kevin and Emily (Parker) Buckley.
Amee never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. She loved the beach, swimming, shopping, and listening to music. She was passionate about animals and enjoyed hanging out with her friends. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Amee is survived by her loving husband, Joe Kelley of Farmington, her father, Kevin (Kim) Buckley of Bonne Terre, her mother, Emily Buckley of Farmington, her brother, Joe (Kelli) Buckley of Park Hills, her niece, Emme Buckley, her grandmother, Mary “Sue” Pyatt of Farmington, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, beloved pets and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ken Buckley, Peggy Buckley, Bill Pyatt, and Danny Joe Parker, cousins, Kristen Buckley and Baby Chris Hrouda.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30 beginning at 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 1604 West Columbia in Farmington, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.