LAWRENCETON, Mo. -- Amos R. Roth, 96 years old, of Lawrenceton, Missouri, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus, Missouri. He was born October 8, 1922, in Lawrenceton to the late Francis "Frank" A. and Theresa J. (Palmer) Roth. Amos married Betty J. Roth May 8, 1948.
Amos was a member of VFW 2210 and CMA in St. Mary, Missouri. He loved to work in his garden, fishing and eating at the Kozy Kitchen. Amos always said "See You When the Roses Bloom Again."
Amos is survived by his daughter, Geraldine (Roger) Winch of Bonne Terre, Missouri; daughter, Marlene (Jesse) Crump of French Village, Missouri; son, Frank (Sharon) Roth of House Springs, Missouri; son, Joe (Cindy) Roth of Anna, Texas; son, Amos (Kim) Roth Jr. of De Soto, Missouri; daughter, Marilyn (J.D.) Helena of Farmington, Missouri; son, Oscar Roth of French Village, Missouri; son, Bill (Traci) Roth of French Village, Missouri; daughter, Wanda (Terry) Lalumondier of De Soto, Missouri; daughter, Carol Newman of Barnhart, Missouri. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Roth; his parents, Francis "Frank" A. and Theresa J. (Palmer) Roth; daughter, Theresa Roth; son, Kenneth Roth; son, Robert Roth; and siblings, Alice Kist, Freddie Roth, Henry Roth, and Andrew Roth.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Basler Funeral Home in Sainte Genevieve, Missouri. Visitation resumes 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday March 18, 2019, at St. Lawrence Church in Lawrenceton with Rev. Michael Benz and Deacon Jim Basler officiating. Burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Lawrenceton. Military honors performed by VFW Post 2210. Memorials can be made to American. Heart Association.
