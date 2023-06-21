PARK HILLS – Amy Lynn Sherrill, 51, of Farmington, Missouri, passed away June 18, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. She was born September 20, 1971, in Farmington, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Franklin and Verona ‘Dix’ Smith, and Maurice and Betty Sherrill; and her aunt, Sally Sherrill Long.

Amy is survived by her parents, Jim and Kattie Sherrill; twin brother, Andrew Sherrill and wife Vicky; niece, Alivia Sherrill; nephews, Justin Sherrill, and Levi Cain (Elayna) and children, Adi and Wilder. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. Thursday June 22, 2023, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri. Burial at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Farmington, Missouri. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.