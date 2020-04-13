Andrew Payne
WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Andrew “Andy” Lee Payne III (56) of Woodbridge, Virginia, died unexpectedly March 17, 2020, while vacationing in Bali, Indonesia. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, May 4,1962, to Andrew and Donna Payne.

Andy attended Farmington Public Schools and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. After completion of his enlistment he went to work for the U.S. Justice Dept. and retired after 29 years of service.

His favorite pastimes were cooking, hiking in Shenandoah National Park, beach vacations, and traveling. He is survived by his parents, wife Sterai and children Joshua and Stephanie.

Graveside services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

