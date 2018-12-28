Try 1 month for 99¢
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Andrew "Pete" Tinker, age 85, of Farmington passed away on December 28, 2018 at Camelot Nursing Home. Instate Saturday, December 29 from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Andrew Tinker
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments