Anita Martin

Anita L. Martin

PARK HILLS – Anita L. Martin 63 of Farmington, Missouri, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, May 13, 1957, to Edna Harr. She departed this life December 19, 2020, at the age of 63 years, 7 Months, and 6 Days.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Martin, and a brother, Tom Olive.

Anita is survived by her mother, Edna and the late Ralph Barnes; step-mother, Stella Olive; sons, Brandon (Darla) Martin, and Matthew Martin; grandson, Dalton Martin; brother, Kenny (Cheryl) Olive; and sisters, Velma and the late Richard Harper, and Nancy (Dennis) Crawford. Nephews, nieces, other relatives, and many friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Interment in the Parkview Cemetery in Farmington, Missouri.