Anita Sprankle

Anita LaKay Sprankle
FRENCH VILLAGE – Anita LaKay (Patterson) Sprankle, 89, of French Village, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.
Anita was born on February 22, 1931, in Madison, Illinois, the daughter of the late Everette and Gertie (Teetor) Patterson. Anita was of the Baptist faith and as a younger woman worked as an administrative assistant for the railroad. She was an excellent cook and an active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
She married Leo Sprankle Sr., an Illinois State Trooper, in June of 1949. They were married 53 years until his death in 2002. They had three beautiful children and in their later years enjoyed spending their winters as “snowbirds” in southern Texas. Anita was very social and loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Anita was preceded in death by her brothers, Wil, Rick, Dave, and Don; and sister, Brenda.
Anita is survived by and will be missed by her son, Leo Sprankle of Granite City, Illinois; daughter, Carla (Mike) Rose of St. Louis, Missouri; and son, Mark Sprankle of Troy, Illinois; proud grandmother to Brian (Fran) Sprankle, Tracie (Anthony) DeLuca, Brandie White, Jennifer (Todd) Stewart and Mathew Sprankle; proud great-grandmother to Adam, Claire and Nathan Sprankle, Payton and Drew Miner, Grace and Grant White and Kaela and Connor Creonte.
She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Emma) Patterson; sister, Linda Storm; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Patterson.
Anita deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time in our world a private visitation and funeral will be held on Thursday, May 14 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in French Village, Missouri, with Pastor Mark Dean officiating. Inurnment will be at Three River Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen two organizations for memorial donations.
The first organization: The BackStoppers that supports the families of fallen heroes. This is near and dear to their hearts since not only was Anita's husband an Illinois State Trooper, but both of her sons and grandsons are in law enforcement.
The second organization: The McDonnell Genome Institute at Washington University. They are currently involved in COVID-19 research activities in hopes to find a cure for the virus.
Our loved one passed from COVID-19.
https:/backstoppers.orgonate/
https:/www.genome.wustl.edu/about/giving/
Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
