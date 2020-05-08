Anita Sprankle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anita LaKay Sprankle

FRENCH VILLAGE – Anita LaKay (Patterson) Sprankle, 89, of French Village, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Eden Village Retirement Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Anita was born on February 22, 1931, in Madison, Illinois, the daughter of the late Everette and Gertie (Teetor) Patterson. Anita was of the Baptist faith and as a younger woman worked as an administrative assistant for the railroad. She was an excellent cook and an active member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

She married Leo Sprankle Sr., an Illinois State Trooper, in June of 1949. They were married 53 years until his death in 2002. They had three beautiful children and in their later years enjoyed spending their winters as “snowbirds” in southern Texas. Anita was very social and loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Anita was preceded in death by her brothers, Wil, Rick, Dave, and Don; and sister, Brenda.