Ann Wilkinson

FARMINGTON – Ann E. Pinkston of Farmington passed away on April 9, 2020, at NHC in Desloge at the age of 101 years. She was born in Farmington on December 15, 1918, to the late Lewis and Hattie (McCormick) Yeager. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Pinkston and her siblings, Genevieve Yeager, Hilda Silvey, Dorothy Bogue, Eileen David, Emmett Yeager, Charles Yeager, Lee Yeager, James Yeager and Forrest Yeager.
Ann enjoyed sewing, gardening and canning. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ann is survived by her son, Larry Pinkston of Farmington, special friends, Beverly and John Hampton of Park Hills and many nieces, nephews and other friends.
A private visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 14 from 10 a.m. until time of private service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Three Rivers Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 9270 Olive, St. Louis, MO 63132-3253. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
