PARK HILLS -- Anna Belle (Hale) Pearson of Park Hills was born July 6, 1925, in Elvins to the late John ‘Jake’ and Dolly (Tucker) Hale and departed this life January 13, 2020, in her home at the age of 94 years. Anna Belle was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church.

Also preceded in death by her husband, John ‘Jake’ Hale; her sister, Elsie Glore; two brothers, Cleo Hale, and Leroy Hale; and her dear friend, Otis Beard.

Anna Belle is survived by her dear niece, Jonna Gamblin; cousins, Jim and Jeannie Beard, Bill and Pat Letridge. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

