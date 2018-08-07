FARMINGTON -- Anna Ruth Branson, 83, of Farmington passed away Monday, August 6, 2018, at Parkland Health Center. She was born October 20, 1934, in the family farmhouse in Huzzah, Missouri, to the late Noel C. Johnson and Esther (Slowensky) Johnson. She met the love of her life, Glenn Branson at the Wagon Wheel Café, in Cuba, Missouri. She became a music educator who spent 32 years investing in the lives of young people in Crawford and St. Francois County.
She remained active in retirement as a state and local officer for Missouri Retired Teachers Association for 30 years. She was acknowledged by the state as a Distinguished Retiree for all her selfless efforts promoting educator issues.
She and Glenn were church planters who started a Southern Baptist mission church in New Offenburg, Missouri, in 1959. Ever the music educator, she played the piano, organ and led the choir for 59 years at New Offenburg.
She was married to Glenn, who survives, for 64 years. She is also survived by a daughter, Glenda (Steve) Pulley, a son, Alan (Dana) Branson; three granddaughters, Amanda Pulley, Lauren Pulley, Anna Judith “A.J” Branson; one grandson, Noah Branson. Also surviving are two sisters, Margaret (late Cliff) Heil and Nancy (David) Stroud; sister-in-law, Jane (late Larry) Johnson; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Esther Johnson and brother, Larry Johnson.
