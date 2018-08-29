Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON -- Anna K. Branon Fagan, 95, of Farmington passed away August 28, 2018, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington. She was born October 29, 1922, in DuQuoin, Illinois. Anna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, knitting, entertaining at nursing homes and was a great cook. She also loved to sing, be outdoors, camping and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur F. and Nancy Pearl (Isaac) LeGrand; first husband, Rev. Jack Branon; second husband, Robert M. Fagan, Jr.; daughter, Mary Opp; sister, Ruth Pough.

Anna is survived by two daughters, Nancy Webb and Susie Henderson and husband, Jeff; six grandchildren, Michael (Stephany) Webb, Beth Webb and husband Chris Libby, Aaron Henderson and wife Katie Wubbenhorst, Jill (Doug) Barrow, Allison Opp, Lindsey (Doug) Lee; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Clarabelle Wehmeyer. Many other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be Friday, August 31, 2018, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Farmington Food Pantry. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

