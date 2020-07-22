× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anna Mae Rion

FARMINGTON – Anna Mae Rion of Farmington, passed away on July 19, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 90. She was born in Doe Run on April 29, 1930, to the late Ralph Turner and Lillie (Weiss) Turner Paul. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edgar Rion, her daughter, Linda Louise Rion, her brothers, Clyde Turner, Raymond Turner and Fred Turner, her infant sister, Alta Mae Turner, half-sisters, Goldie Williams and Toots, and her niece, Barbara Turner Sudholt.

Anna worked for over twenty years at the Pepsi plant and owned a fruit farm with her husband in Farmington. She enjoyed fishing, had a great sense of humor, was an excellent cook and loved entertaining and hosting events for family and friends. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Anna is survived by her niece, Marilyn Turner of Williamsburg, her nephews, Eddie (Dorotha) Turner of Doe Run and Bryce Gamblin of St. Louis, her sister in law, Norma Foster of Arnold along with many great nieces, great nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22 at Parkview Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Rion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.