POTOSI -- Anthony Joseph “Tony” Schrum of Terre Du Lac, Missouri, was born May 17, 1951, in Potosi, Missouri, a son of the late Hueston E. Schrum and the late Margaret T. (Politte) Schrum. On December 19, 1970, Tony was united in marriage to Tina O’Hanlon and they shared forty-eight years together. Tony went to his Heavenly Home Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Community Manor Nursing Home having reached the age sixty-seven years, eight months and twenty-one days.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Tina Schrum; two children: Pamela (Joseph) Direso and Eric (Kim) Schrum; three grandchildren: Hueston Schrum, Rachel Direso and Mallory Direso; three siblings: Claudia (John) Creaven, Harry (Sandee) Schrum and Gail (John) Boyer; brothers-in-law and sisters-law: Patrick O'Hanlon, Chuck (Kim) Williams, Irene (Gary) Adams; also surviving are many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his father and mother, Hueston and Margaret Schrum; infant daughter, Katheryn June Schrum; and sister, Mary Wilkson.
Tony retired from the Doe Run Company after investing thirty-eight years in the mining industry. He had a strong work ethic and took pride in providing for his family. Tony loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed going to the Schrum family Reunion and visiting with family each year. Tony had a passion for riding his Harley Davidson. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Post 424 in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Tony and Tina were longtime members of the Centenary United Methodist Church of Bonne Terre. Tony’s family wishes to express their most sincere gratitude to Preferred Hospice and Community Manor of Farmington for the tender loving care that was shown to both Tony and our family.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi. A masonic service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019. A funeral service to honor Tony will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, in the DeClue Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dave Wright officiating. Interment and final prayers will be held at Redbud Memorial Gardens, Potosi. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family of Anthony Joseph Schrum, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.
